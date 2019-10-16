Creative Space in Papakura providing an expressive outlet for rangatahi

"The Corner" is a creative space that provides local rangatahi a place to unwind, and express their creativity outlets while benefiting the community. Their work can be seen from paintings on power boxes, to murals on school walls.

Jaack Pikitekaha-Black (Tuhoe) is one of the leaders at the Papakura based center, that some of the youth refer to as a “second home.”

“We get that a lot form the rangatahi. They call this place home, or a second home…. It’s a creative space for young people like dancers, actors, painters, anyone that's creative, they can come in here and use this as a platform for them,” says Jaack.

Papakura Normal School mural. Source: File

Aligning with their mission statement to educate young people and the community through "creative contributions"; artists from the organization sought to beautify the streets of Papakura through creative murals.

“We decided that the town kind of needed a bit of sprucing up kind of thing, we wanted the town to look more colorful.”

One of murals is at ‘Papakura Normal School’, which stands as teaching tool to help students understand their behavior in relation to Māori Gods.

Currently being run under the Papakura board, the community hub is looking to expand and eventually become their own entity.