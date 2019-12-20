“Crossfit Kaikohe" - Uniting the community through exercise 

Established only two weeks ago, “Crossfit Kaikohe” aims to bring the small Northland town together with their unique style of exercise that's fit for all ages, and people. Founded by Jade Mākiri (Ngāpuhi) and Dylan Robinson, the movement hopes to bring a sense of pride and belonging, while at the same time, shed some unwanted pounds.

“I think it just brings that element of positivity, I mean Kaikohe has always been in the news for all the wrong things you know, people want to highlight that. But nobody wants to highlight the positive stuff that's going on here,” says Michael Tauri (NgāPuhi), one of the members of the gym.

Crossfit Kaikohe officially opened to the public on December 7th. Video Credit / Tivarn Tipoki

What started as free classes in the park for the community, a group they named, “Team No Excuses,” Makiri and Robinson decided to expand the idea to what they have now. A fully operating gym and business.

“I get a smile on my face when I see people achieving things they haven't done before, a lot of people think that fitness is about punishing your body for what the body ate but it’s more of a celebration of what the body can achieve,” says Makiri

Jade Makiri and Dylan Robinson started the gym after running free fitness groups at a local park.

Dylan Robinson explains that the gym is founded upon five core principles that were important to them.

“People, respect, inclusiveness, development , and encouragement”.

With morning and evening classes in session throughout the week, the exercise regime aims to cater for all ranges of people, fitness, age, and mobility.

“I think we’ve got about five new mums with babies under five weeks old… so if they have no excuses, I don't think anyone can have any,” says Makiri.

They are even training on Christmas day!