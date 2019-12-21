Crown clears Rua Kēnana and says sorry for Maungapōhatu invasion

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy (centre) was among representatives welcomed onto Maungapōhatu Marae for the signing of the bill pardoning Rua Kēnana. Photo/File

Hundreds were overcome with emotion at Maungapōhatu Marae for the signing of the Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill today.

For the descendants of Tamakaimoana and Ngāi Tūhoe, especially Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira and Ngā Uri o Maungapōhatu, today’s signing signifies the end of more than a century-long journey for justice.

As proceedings took place, Maungapōhatu Marae resonated with the booming sound of “Te Puru”, a haka that tells of the iwi’s interactions with colonial forces.

Spokesperson for Ngā Toenga o Ngā Tamariki a Iharaira me Ngā Uri o Maungapōhatu Charitable Trust Nika Rua says today has been a long time coming and well overdue.

“The event at Maungapōhatu had long-lasting effects on our people and to the Iharaira faith,” he says.

“This bill is just one way that validates the treatment of Rua Kēnana and the damage of our reputation as a whānau and as a community. We suffered greatly because of the invasion and illegal capture of Rua.”

Crown representative Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Kēnana’s longest surviving mokopuna completed the ceremony with a heartfelt embrace and hongi.

"Today Rua Kenana's mana, reputation and character have been restored, along with his uri and ngā toengā o ngā tamariki a Iharaira," the Governor-General said.

Many other iwi and supporters were there to witness this momentous occasion, including Kīngi Tuheitia and his Waikato Tainui contingent, along with large groups of representatives of Te Arawa tribes, including Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao who all made the journey.

Poipoi Te Kaawa of Tamakaimoana says, "The words I would like the world to remember are the words that are written on that flag - one law but two people, not separate laws for different people. One law for our people living in Aotearoa."

Rua Kenana was known to his people as a Tūhoe prophet, leader and pacifist who was wrongfully arrested during a raid at Maungapōhatu on 2 April 1916.

It has been recorded that 70 armed policemen invaded the small Te Urewera settlement, where they killed Rua Kenana’s son Toko Rua and his nephew Te Maipi Te Whiu during an exchange of gunfire, with other Māori and police also injured.

Kēnana was arrested and held in Mt Eden prison and charged with sedition but found not guilty after a 47-day trial. However, he was convicted of resisting arrest and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

This is the fourth statutory pardon in Aotearoa, it will clear the name of Kēnana from a criminal conviction but also importantly marks an historic milestone in relations between the Crown and Māori.

Earlier this week, 300 Tūhoe whānau attended parliament to listen to the second and third reading of the bill.