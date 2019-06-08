Crusaders crush Rebels in Super Rugby try-fest

The Crusaders have bounced back from their upset loss last week to the Chiefs in stunning style in Christchurch tonight, destroying the Rebels 66-0.

The home side crossed for 10 tries in the rout, which they dominated from start to finish. Young wingers Braydon Ennor and Sevu Reece both picked up hat tricks, while Richie Mo’unga put in another polished performance.

However, while the tries would have put a smile on his face, it’s likely that coach Scott Robertson will be more pleased with the fact that his side held the Rebels to zero.

Bullseye 🎯 Mo'unga and reece combine once more.



Bullseye 🎯 Mo'unga and reece combine once more.

#CRUvREB pic.twitter.com/RmfWkHKWv4 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) June 8, 2019

Last weekend in Suva, the Crusaders leaked 40 points. Clearly the emphasis this week had been on tightening up the tackle count, and even though the game got very loose at times, they shut the Rebels out with ruthless efficiency.

Reece opened the scoring after a clever sprint out wide to create room for a cross kick from Mo’unga, then David Havili gashed the Rebels for his first try. After that, the floodgates opened and the Crusaders built up a 26-0 lead at the break.

The second half saw a procession of tries, all scored by the backs. In his 150th match for the Crusaders, Ryan Crotty got the final say with a try and conversion as time ran out.

It was a special night for Crotty, who was welcomed onto the field by an honour guard of players from his New Brighton club, and then faced a haka from members of his old school, Shirley Boys High.

Ennor has now firmly thrust himself into All Black calculations with his performance, perhaps even overtaking team mate George Bridge. Bryn Hall did his hopes no harm either with a very good display at halfback.

The win now cements the Crusaders at the top of the NZ Conference, and they can relax and watch on next weekend on their bye before the playoffs start.

Crusaders 66 (B Ennor 3, S Reece 3, D Havili 2, B Hall, R Crotty tries; R Mo’unga 7 con, Crotty con)

Rebels 0

HT: 26-0 Crusaders