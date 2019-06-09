Crusaders fans slammed for booing Quade Cooper

The hostile reception by Christchurch fans given to Tokoroa-born Quade Cooper has been heavily criticised by both rugby commentators and the public on social media.

It came during the Crusaders’ 66-0 win over Cooper’s Melbourne Rebels at Christchurch Stadium last night, deep into the second half when the former Wallaby first five was heavily booed when he was subbed on.

The crowd’s booing Quade Cooper? Seriously? Grow up. Move on. #CRUvREB — Jim Kayes (@JimKayes) June 8, 2019

Grow up Chch crowd stop booing Quade Cooper you idiots #CRUvREB — Joe Fiu (@JoeyFazza) June 8, 2019

Stay classy @Christchurch_NZ I was just mentioning how long it's been since the @QuadeCooper incident, before TJ made a pointed statement. LET IT GO ALREADY! #itshowweredrinking #CRUvREB — Ko rōpata ahau (@robrendell) June 8, 2019

81 test All Black and former Crusaders halfback Justin Marshall, on commentary for Sky Sport, immediately addressed the booing, saying:

"I think it’s really unnecessary for him to be booed onto the field. He’s a great player and he’s done great things this year. That sort of reaction is just uncalled for.”

Marshall continued in an unprecedented critique of the crowd reaction.

“I hope that everybody out there that’s listening do show all players out there that are playing professionally, respect when they come onto the field. People need to grow up.”

His sentiments were echoed by fellow commentator Tony Johnson, who added:

“I mean anyone that has a chance to talk to Quade Cooper, I tell you, he is a very pleasant, polite, respectful fellow. He got involved in a few things eight years ago — let it go.”

Johnson was referring to Cooper’s time in the Wallaby jersey in 2011, when he aggressively went after All Black captain Richie McCaw in a Bledisloe Cup game, earning the ire of some All Black fans. Cooper moved to Australia as a 13-year-old, first representing the Wallabies as a 20-year-old in 2008 despite NZ Rugby making a series of offers to lure him back over the Tasman.

And a big salute to @QuadeCooper as well - roundly booed when he came on at 70 mins (when are we going to get over it, @crusadersrugby fans?), he stayed for ages afterwards in the freezing cold meeting people and having a chat. Came across as a throughly decent bloke — Dominic Harris (@DominicHarris8) June 8, 2019

Cooper had guided the Queensland Reds to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2011, and eventually has gone on to play 70 tests for the Wallabies. Despite the heavy loss last night, his form for the Rebels has been good enough this year to be in the conversation for a potential test recall in time for the World Cup later this year.

READ MORE:

Crusaders crush Rebels in Super Rugby try-fest