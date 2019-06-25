Crusaders wary of Hurricanes side "blinking stacked" with All Blacks players

Having accounted for the Highlanders in the quarter-finals, the defending champion Crusaders face another New Zealand team this week. A win against the Hurricanes will give them home advantage in the final the following week.

The Crusaders are treating it as their biggest game of the season so far, midfield back Ryan Crotty is predicting a fast and furious battle with both teams wanting to play at a high tempo. He says the Crusaders will be looking to strengthen their defensive game to counter the attacking threats that the likes of Ardie Savea and the Barrett brothers will provide.

After disposing the Highlanders 38-14, they know that the Hurricanes in the semi-final this weekend will be another prospect.

"They're always massive, tough games, this weekend's going to be no different, it'll be tough, physical, both teams will throw shots and the team that puts it in for eighty will get the result so it's going to be a tough challenge but one the guys are excited for."

Whetukamokamo Douglas is one of the few in the team without All Black experience, but the Ngāti Porou and Te Arawa flanker has made himself at home in the forward pack.

Assistant coach Ronan O'Gara says it's a testament to the quality of player the Māori All Black is.

"it's the most competitive, probably, area in every team, the backrow. Whetu is a serious player so he will hope to do what he does every week for us. He's a worker, but he also comes up with big plays."

The Crusaders are laden with All Blacks, they had 16 in their match-day squad against the Highlanders. However Crotty says his side needs to be wary of the Hurricanes own All Black threats.

"I think they're a quality side. I think we'll prepare well, I don't know how many All Blacks they've got in their team, but they're blinking stacked," he says.

It promises to be a fast and entertaining game this weekend in Christchurch as the Crusaders look to stay on track for their 10th Super Rugby title.