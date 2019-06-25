Dame Areta Koopu maintains valiant efforts for Te Ao Māori

Dame Areta Koopu has devoted decades of her life to championing and supporting the wellbeing of Māori.

Māori women and their mana has remained a steadfast and constant focus throughout her career.

She's led the Māori Women’s Welfare League, served as a member of the Māori Council and stood as a Human Rights Commissioner.

Her passion for social services and education were further displayed while serving with the Māori Education Trust and Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust.

Dame Koopu spoke to Moana Maniapoto and gave a jovial outlook on her recent honour and made it very clear she had no intention of slowing down.