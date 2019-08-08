Dan Carter doco reveals story of "the best 10 to ever play the game"

This morning the trailer for 'Dan Carter: A Perfect 10' was released, promising to show a side of the former All Black that has never been seen.



The documentary will receive its world premiere on Monday 26th August ahead of a nationwide release on Thursday 29th August.

Carter is "the best 10 to ever play the game" according to fellow AB Beauden Barrett.

Produced by Pitch Productions, the all-access film opens the door to Carter’s private life, triumphs, tribulations, challenges and moments of failure and disappointment.



The film tracks Carter’s remarkable career and his journey from rural country life New Zealand to the global icon he is today.

Directed by Luke Mellows, ‘Dan Carter: A Perfect 10’ features interviews with Carter's wife Honor Carter, his family, Richie McCaw, Jonny Wilkinson, Beauden Barrett and many more- offering a rare insight into the legendary player.

‘Dan Carter: A Perfect 10’ is distributed by Rialto Distribution in New Zealand and Australia.