A day of celebration for the world champ Silver Ferns

The netball world champions were welcomed on to parliament grounds this morning where many fans had the opportunity to meet the superstars.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua (Ngāpuhi) says it felt good to finally seal the sixteen-year gap and prepare for the next four years.

But for now, the celebration continues for the Silver Ferns.

Veteran defense ward Casey Kopua, says, "Everyone always asks me if I'm off the high from the world cup but I don't think I ever will be."

However, it is a celebration that resulted from a lot of hard work and commitment.

"I love the challenge of what the Silver Ferns did bring and knowing we only had eleven months to be able to build it and I love that," says Taurua.

"There was no way I was going over there to come back without the medal," adds Kopua.

Kopua says hers is is a career-driven by the love of the game.

"Netball was never really about money for me and if it was you probably would never play it. But not working 9 till 5, it's all sort of a bit all over the show, is something that I've loved being a part of."

She also adds that she's pleased to be hanging up her shoes on a high.

"I couldn't think of a better way to finish on my own terms. You know, not being injured or not being told I'm too old and I should have left but I really enjoyed going back and trying to put my best performance out there with the girls."

The late Kingi Taurua had always supported Noeline in everything she did and she says she can feel his presence shining down on her.

"I think he would be very proud and I hear him all the time but I think the way and the manner that we did go out there and play the game, that he will be equally proud of that."

Taurua will carry out her duties with the Silver Ferns until January.