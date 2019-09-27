Demonstrators march to obliterate oil

An estimated thirty thousand screaming protesters chanted, "No more coal, no more oil, keep your carbon in the soil", as they marched on the biggest march to Parliament today. They want our legislature to declare a climate emergency. This move will make climate change an urgent priority and influence NZ policy.

The demands are clear that the Government ceases all exploration and extraction of fossil fuels in New Zealand.

Te Ao was able to speak with some rangatahi and get their thoughts:

One said, "… indigenous sovereignty is climate justice".

Another said, "To support climate justice we believe that we should help combat against climate change".

Another spoke of our Mother Earth, "To look after Papatuanuku, to care for her".

The school climate strikes on March 15th and May 24th mobilised over 38,000 combined. With the students now putting the call out to parents.

Te Ao spoke with some of the parents that accompanied their taiohi:

"I’m here with my son and also as a business to make a point that our government needs to make some action right away".

A Wellington father said, "To support the kids and their initiative and they're leading the way and good on them”.

A mother said, “We're here in solidarity with everybody here to help save our planet”.

Te Ao spoke with MP’s regarding the march.

The Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said, "Well there’s some signs out there saying 'Back the Act' they're talking about the zero carbon bill which is currently before parliament. We've gotta get that through the house and make sure that it’s not watered down to the point of effectiveness that’s the top of my list".

Kelvin Davis of the Labour Party says, "It’s really good to see these youth fighting for Mother Earth and the environment, for this generation and the generations to come".

Minister of Treaty Negotiations Andrew Little says, "We take this kōrero. We take it into the cabinet room here to parliament and we act with a greater sense of urgency than we have to date”.

Aotearoa is not alone in advocating for urgent action on climate change. The Cook Islands and Tokelau has noted increased temperatures and sea levels which threaten their very existence.

In the spirit of solidarity, we noted that taiohi from the Moana-nui-a-Kiwa were marching as well.

A young Tongan female said, "I’m here for Tonga. I’m here for my family who live in Tonga who continue to face the consequences of a nation".

A Samoan youngster said, "To support all our families. All our Pacific nations”.

"We're here to protest against climate change to make a positive impact for our nations", said another.

The demonstrators want the Zero Carbon Bill voted into law and to enforce a net zero carbon by 2040.