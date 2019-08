Driving their stakes in the ground to stop the desecration of their sacred land is what unites indigenous peoples from around the world. It's no different in Ihumātao, Aotearoa as it is in Hawai'i on Mauna Kea.

Te Ao reporter Mare Haimona-Riki spoke to Hawai'ian Professor Emalani Case who recently returned to Aotearoa from Mauna Kea.