'E Papa' to unite two Pacific sporting nations

An iconic New Zealand song from the Whanganui River will echo across the pitch during the first test match of the Oceania cup. Mate Ma'a Tonga co-founder Will Ilolahia says this is an opportunity to not only showcase Polynesian culture but to also unite two nations in the sporting realm.

Tonga and Kiwi fans are in for a treat at Saturday night's Oceania cup clash.

"We've decided we're going to sing E Papa, show no mercy, sing together and show the world that this is how Polynesians do and play the game," says Ilolahia.

This song was made famous by legendary New Zealand band, Herbs, and has been a crowd favorite at many music festivals over the years.

Mate Ma'a Tonga Hallback Tuimoala Lolohea says, "I think it'll be good, one thing I know about our fans, we do show support to other teams. I was talking to some of the England boys- Cullum Watkins, he plays with me in England, he said [our fans] were cheering them on after the game."

Ilolahia says using an iconic song like E Papa will unite the two nations as well as showcase the beauty of the Pacific.

"Having it here is a great move for us to show the world that we are from the Pacific and it's not just red, it's black. We're coming in to support the kiwis, to knock over and let's get back to number one."

He also says due to the number of test fixtures in this tournament there won't be as much red as previous games.

"We've got six tests to fill out and there's only seventy thousand of us so this one might be asking 'come on blacks, lets get in here and bring back the black'."

He has some advice for Kiwi fans and encourages them to partake in Saturday night's festivities.

"All I'm saying to the Kiwi fans is come and support your team because you saw what happened when we supported our team- and I'm sure if they see a lot of black in the audience it'll be great. Just come and sing E Papa and all that kind of number. It's a party time as you know, this is a party time for us."

The first game will kick off at 3.10pm followed by the main match at 5.40pm.