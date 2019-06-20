East Coast schools take to the haka stage

Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne took top honours at the East Coast secondary school regional kapa haka competition at Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti.

Leader of Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne, Tuteari Te Rauna-Lamont says, “This is an amazing occasion, this custom of ours- the performing arts- because you can stand side-by-side with your boys and the sisters too.”

The upcoming Tuia250 commemorations marking the arrival of Captain Cook in Gisborne were challenged by a number of groups taking part.

Tuteari Te Rauna-Lamont says, “It's another way to learn our history, our genealogy about the East Coast. For 250 years my culture, my language and my customs have been taken away, that's a relevant topic of our time.”

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hawaiki Hou joined forces with Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kawakawa Mai Tawhiti to take out second place.

Male leader of Ngā Wai Wehe Rua, Tyson Bird says, “Binding together the bonds of unity through Te Aho Matua, of love, of support...it's only right that we connect with another Aho Matua school.”

Lytton High School came in at third place to qualify for the nationals.

At the end of the day the true essence of the competition remains the development of relationships between the next generation among the East Coast tribes.

Leader of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga, Te Amorutu Broughton says, “The main goal here is to bring together the schools of the region, to do what we love to do as rangatahi.”

The top three groups will represent Tairāwhiti at the national competition next year.

Tairawhti Secondary School Kapahaka Non-aggregate Results



Titonga Hou

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga

Waiata Tira

1 - Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

2 - Ritana

3 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

Kākahu

1 - Ngā Wai Wehe Rua & Ngā Taiohi a Hauiti

2 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne & Ritana

Kaitātaki Tāne

- Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

Kaitātaki Wahine

- Ritana

Tairawhiti Secondary School Kapa Haka Aggregate Results

Whakaeke

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 - Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

3 - Ngā Taiohi a Hauiti



Mōteatea

1 - Ritana

2 - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga

3 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne & Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

Mita

1 - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Horouta Wānanga

2 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne & Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

Poi

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 - Ritana

3 - Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

Waiata-ā-ringa

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 – Ritana & Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

Haka

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 – Ngā Taiohi a Hauiti

3 - Ritana



Whakawātea

1 - Tūranga Wahine Tūranga Tāne

2 - Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

3 - Ngā Taiohi a Hauiti

Top 3 Overall who will represent Te Tairāwhiti at Nationals



1. Turanga Wahine Tūranga Tane

2. Ngā Wai Wehe Rua

3. Ritana