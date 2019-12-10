Eight still missing following Whakaari eruption

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner gave an update on the situation at Whakaari-White Island this morning.

This morning, PM Ardern confirmed that two explosions took place yesterday on the island.

Two groups were on the island at the time, including 47 people.

- 31 are currently in hospital

- 8 are still missing

- Three have been discharged from hospital/s

Burns units nationwide are being utilised to treat patients.

No signs of life have been seen.

Both New Zealanders and overseas tourists are involved, including 37 passengers and one crew member from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

White Island is currently at Level 3, safety advice on the island is to come.

Rescue helicopters, the Police Eagle helicopter, and NZDF aircraft have undertaken a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruption, and further reconnaissance flights will be undertaken this morning.The family and loved ones of those involved are front of mind for Police.

Support is being put in place and Police are working to provide them with information as it becomes available.

Anyone who wishes to submit information regarding family or loved ones who might have been visiting White Island during the eruption should call Police on 10-5.

People overseas can call +64 9105 105, or use the online form on the Police website.

At the request of NZ Police, New Zealand Red Cross has activated the Family Links website for people wanting to register themselves as safe or register an enquiry about a loved one.

More to come.