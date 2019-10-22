EnergyMate helps whānau find savings on power bills

A power saving workshop was held in South Auckland today. The workshop, provided by EnergyMate, is an effort to combat financial hardship that is a result in increasing power prices and lack of understanding of electricity usage.

Veronica Henare, from the Manukau Urban Māori (MUMA) says, “At the crux of it all, our people are struggling, financially, so if we can help them in areas of need, and that’s what this particular pilot provided for our people.”

Although power prices have dropped in the last 5 years; homes are becoming increasingly difficult to keep warm. This has encouraged "EnergyMate" which seeks to provide an in home service to the community.

Miranda Struthers, accessible energy advocate says, “We are running a pilot of an in-home energy coach as well. We're sending trained financial mentors into people’s homes to help talk them through their power usage in their home, and then connecting them to the right plan.”

There are other ways of saving power, like using LED lights.

Struthers says, “There’s some really easy things that people can do in their home to make savings, like turning off things like switches at the wall can save up to $100 in a year. Make sure you have an efficient heat pump in your home and set it to the right temperature 18-22 degrees, no more otherwise you are just throwing money and power away.”

Energy mate has already helped 150 individual homes in Rotorua, Porirua and Tamakimakaurau.

Henare concludes, “My challenge, my wero to people would be to get involved and by getting involved, come and talk to providers in the community.”

POWER SAVINGS TIPS DISCUSSED AT HUI