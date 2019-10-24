England name their side to face the All Blacks

England first five George Ford has been reinstated to the English midfield for Saturday's World Cup semi final, with coach Eddie Jones slightly shuffling around his backline. Owen Farrell moves to second five to pair up with the powerful Manu Tuilagi.
Seven players start for England who started in the 16-15 defeat by the All Blacks in November 2018. They are Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill, Ben Youngs, Jonny May, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly.
As well as Codie Taylor celebrating his 50th test, so will England number eight Billy Vunipola. England's match-day 23 includes 12 players who were part of the British & Irish Lions squad which toured New Zealand in 2017.
The English team to face the All Blacks at Yokohama International Stadium, Saturday 11:15pm NZT:
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. Courtney Lawes
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola
9. Ben Youngs
10. George Ford
11. Jonny May
12. Owen Farrell (c)
13. Manu Tuilagi
14. Anthony Watson
15. Elliot Daly
Bench:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler
18. Dan Cole
19. George Kruis
20. Mark Wilson
21. Willi Heinz
22. Henry Slade
23. Jonathan Joseph