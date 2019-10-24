England name their side to face the All Blacks

England first five George Ford has been reinstated to the English midfield for Saturday's World Cup semi final, with coach Eddie Jones slightly shuffling around his backline. Owen Farrell moves to second five to pair up with the powerful Manu Tuilagi.

Seven players start for England who started in the 16-15 defeat by the All Blacks in November 2018. They are Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill, Ben Youngs, Jonny May, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly.

As well as Codie Taylor celebrating his 50th test, so will England number eight Billy Vunipola. England's match-day 23 includes 12 players who were part of the British & Irish Lions squad which toured New Zealand in 2017.

The English team to face the All Blacks at Yokohama International Stadium, Saturday 11:15pm NZT:

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

9. Ben Youngs

10. George Ford

11. Jonny May

12. Owen Farrell (c)

13. Manu Tuilagi

14. Anthony Watson

15. Elliot Daly

Bench:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Joe Marler

18. Dan Cole

19. George Kruis

20. Mark Wilson

21. Willi Heinz

22. Henry Slade

23. Jonathan Joseph