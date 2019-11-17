Epsom residents escape two fires unscathed

An unnamed Epsom whānau escaped harm as the shop they lived above was set alight twice in 24 hours.

Auckland City Crime Squad manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Kathryn Bostock, reported that at about 3 am Saturday morning a shop was set on fire.

Then at about 3 am this morning, a car was driven into the shop front and was set alight as well.

Fire Fighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires and, fortunately, no one was harmed.

Police are calling for anyone who was in the Manukau Road area at that time to contact them by dialling 105 and quoting file number 191117/1234.