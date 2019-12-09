Eruption at Whakaari - White Island

updated By Te Ao - Māori News
Plume of ash, steam from Whakaari at 2.30pm today - Photo / Geonet

A massive plume can be seen following an eruption at Whakaari, also known as White Island in the Bay of Plenty.

At 2.15pm this afternoon, the volcano exploded with concern at the time for people in the island's vicinity.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a national warning for a moderate volcanic eruption. (4.05pm NZT)

A moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

NEMA says ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano and that people should stay out of designated restricted zones.

People living in or near the affected ashfall areas should:

  1. Be aware of the potential for ashfall. Consider staying indoors. Volcanic ash could be a health hazard, especially if you suffer from breathing difficulties.
  2. When indoors, close all windows and doors to limit the entry of volcanic ash.
  3. If caught in volcanic ashfalls: Wear a dust mask or use a cloth handkerchief over your nose and mouth; protect your eyes by wearing goggles. Wear eyeglasses, NOT contact lenses as fine ash will get under the lens.
  4. Listen to the radio and/or TV for further assessment and updates.
  5. Effects of a volcanic eruption can be experienced many kilometres from a volcano.

Detailed safety advice will come from GNS Science, NEMA advise people to act on it promptly.

The National Warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by the National Emergency Management Authority.

Useful websites:

http://www.civildefence.govt.nz

http://www.getthru.govt.nz

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that a search and rescue operation was underway and that Police have urged the public to avoid the Whakatāne Heads and Muriwai Drive areas.

More details to come.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories