Evans brothers in action in Formula E season opener

Mitch Evans Photo / ABB Formula E (YouTube).

Kiwi drivers Mitch Evans and Brendan Hartley had a solid start to the latest Formula E season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia overnight.

Evans finished 10th after starting 16th on the grid, while Hartley was 19th after starting 18th in his debut Formula E race.

The 25-year-old Evans can at least boast that he recorded the second-fastest lap overall, clocking a 1.13.947 effort in his Jaguar. His top 10 finish means he takes away two competition points from the first of two races at Diriyah.

“I managed to score two points - got 10th and then fastest lap - so from 16th I think it was a solid race. Communication was great, and hopefully tomorrow we can start closer towards the front,” Evans said post-race.

The race was eventually won by Englishman Sam Bird in his Envision Virgin racing car.

Meanwhile, the older Evans brother, Simon, had a win in the iPace eTrophy race, which is the closed wheel feeder series to the Formula E.

Formula E is the all-electric version of motor racing and has been contested since 2014. Racing takes place on street circuits which vary in length from around 2 to 3.5 kms.

This season sees the sport debut a number of new innovations and teams.

Drivers can collect an extra 35 kilowatts of power for a few laps through 'Attack Mode,' which is switched on by driving through an activation zone.

The "Fanboost" bonus also allows fans to vote for the five drivers they want to receive a five-second burst of power during the second half of the race.

The second race in the Diriyah leg of the championship starts at midnight NZT.