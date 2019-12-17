Exclusive: Former White Island Tours whānau speak

Former White Island Tours owner's son Isaac Tait is backing Ngāti Awa to ensure that the tourism business continues, despite what has happened. Tait spoke exclusively with Te Ao Māori News that shutting down the business will have a huge impact on local businesses in Whakatāne.

“There's been harsh criticism to White Island Tours, to the iwi, to the people who drove the boats out there. No one woke up that day expecting that and I think social media has got a lot to blame for that.”

The eruption of Whakaari would see 16 deaths including two local White Island Tours workers.

“There's a lot of people mourning and there's still people missing. Businesses are going to need to regroup, because it's going to affect people who work on there. I'd hate to see it stop, I been out on the island 1800 times and I loved every day on there. I really want to go back.”

GNS Science volcanologists had forewarned that Whakaari was entering a period where eruptive activity was more likely than normal. Tourists were informed that it was on a level 2 alert at the time.

“You basically learn how to read the island in a sense. For some days it's certainly more active than others. You generally feel when this starts to build up and it can definitely build up and drop back down.”

Ngāti Awa Group Holdings purchased White Island Tours off Peter and Jenny Tait in 2017 for around $9 million. Their son Isaac Tait says more than 16,000 people would take the tour annually.

“Not only do I think that it will benefit the local iwi but I do think it will benefit White Island itself.

“Whakatāne and Bay of Plenty has a huge Māori Culture and a big Māori influence and I thought having the backing of Ngāti Awa and the government side of things would be able to push and promote Whakaari in its natural way.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday the Government will be seeking advice from officials on whether the Worksafe and Coroner's investigation left any gaps.

“I hope the review sees that White Island Tours was acting in a safe manner.

“Seeing their bravery and going forward and trying to help those that were potentially lost on the island and those that were injured.

“I hope the review is supportive as it can.”