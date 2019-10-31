Exclusive: the recount results are in

The judicial recount requested by Alison Silcock has been completed. Hinerangi Goodman has lost by one vote.

In a press release, Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says the recount process was carried out under strict conditions.

“A very prescribed and transparent process was undertaken to determine the outcome of the recount,” he says. “Both candidates had appointed scrutineers to observe the process.”

The final vote count released on 18 October 2019 showed that candidates Hinerangi Goodman and Alison Silcock had drawn with 262 votes each. The draw was settled in the process described in electoral law by Mr Ofsoske on the same day.

Goodman was sworn in not long afterwards and Silcock lodged an application for the recount.

