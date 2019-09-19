Exploring business opportunities in China

The Opening the Doors to the West Business Forum has kicked off in Chengdu, China. The business forum is an opportunity for participants to make valuable connections between markets and consumers in the region during the year China New Zealand Year of Tourism 2019.

As competition intensifies and costs rise in the T1 Cities of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzen, more companies are turning to consumers in other parts of China.

Direct flights between Chengdu and Auckland make Chengdu, a city of 16 million consumers and 8% GDP growth, a logical choice to investigate for New Zealand suppliers.

A New Zealand contingent of approximately sixty people from with Māori, Chinese and Pākehā descent made the trip to Chengdu. The delegation included representatives from Bank of China NZ, NZ Trade and Enterprise, NZ Māori Tourism, Tourism NZ, Christchurch International Airport, China Travel Service NZ, Auckland Airport, Zepri, Moa Beer, Pic’s Peanut Butter, Ngāi Tahu Tourism and many others.

China Business Development Advisor of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Mike Arand said that, “We visited a couple of supermarkets yesterday, big brands like Anchor and Zespri, we saw Comvita, we saw Pics Peanut Butter, Red Seal with their toothpaste, so a number of New Zealand brands are already in the supermarkets over here.”

The forum in Chengdu was been organised by the China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand and the Foreign Affairs Office, Chengdu Municipality.