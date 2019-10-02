Fatal stabbing in Edgecumbe

A suspected stabbing incident has resulted in one fatality this morning in Edgecumbe.

Police have confirmed with Te Ao that officers were called to an address at Hydro Rd, Edgecumbe just before 8.30am.

On arrival, a man was found to have sustained critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

Police have confirmed one person has been taken into custody. They have also said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Emergency services were at the scene.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the event, cordons are in place.