The finalists for Māori Music Month are out...

The finalists for the 2019 Waiata Māori Music Awards have been announced, with four nominations each to Kora brothers-founded group L.A.B. and Waiwhetū Wellington band Grove Roots.



Theia is up for best female solo artist as well as best music video. 2016 & 2017 best female solo artist winner, Amba Holly has nominated again in the same category and Maimoa member Pere is nominated for best male solo artist. Longtime favourites Katchafire are nominated for best song and best songwriter.



Now in its twelfth year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music, honouring the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of waiata Māori. The awards were established by composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngāti Kahungunu), a renowned leader and champion of Māori music and performing arts. Huata’s daughter Ellison Huata now serves as executive director. She says, “The Waiata Māori Music Awards encourage, honour and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary musical composition by Māori artists.”



The awards will be presented at a red carpet extravaganza ceremony at Club Hastings on Friday, September 13. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Waiata Māori Music Awards Facebook page along with Radio Kahungunu



FULL LIST OF FINALISTS 2019



Best Māori Female Solo Artist

1. Amba Holly.

2. Theia.

3. La Coco.

4. JaLeace.



Best Māori Male Solo Artist

1. Tipene.

2. Israel Starr.

3. Pere.



Best Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

1. Te Kākano - Te Kākano.

2. Grove Roots - Waka.

3. Maaka Fiso - Ngaro.



Best Māori Pop Album

1. L.A.B. - L.A.B. II.

2. Te Kākano - Te Kākano.

3. Tipene - Tautoko.



Best Māori Urban Rap/Hiphop/RnB Album

1. Tipene - Tautoko.

2. Grove Roots - Waka.

3. Rugged and Wylde - The King and the Chief.



Best Māori Urban Roots Album

1. Grove Roots - Waka.

2. NLC - Know Your Roots.



Best Song by a Māori Artist

1. Katchafire - Fyah In The Trenches.

2. Te Kākano - Tōrea.

3. L.A.B. - L.A.B. II.

4. RunTingz Family - Runtingz Anthem.



Best Māori songwriter

1. Katchafire.

2. L.A.B.

3. Te Kākano.

4. Amba Holly.



Best Music Video by a Māori Artist

1. Grove Roots - Aotearoa.

2. L.A.B. - Baby Will You Let Me.

3. Tipene - Nanny's House.

4. La Coco - Back When.

5. Theia - Candy.