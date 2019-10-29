Finally Uluru is permanently closed to climbers

At last, Uluru is at peace. The Uluru climbing ban came into force over the weekend, bringing a long chapter in Australia's history to a close. Our WITBN partners NITV were at the celebrations.

Tjiangu Thomas, Uluru guardian says, "Definitely a joyous occasion. It also shows that the rest of Australia is respecting the Anangu in their decisions. It's the right step in a brighter future for all Australians."

The ban on climbing Uluru has finally come into effect 34 years after the Anangu were handed back the rights to their homeland.

Reggie Uluru, Anangu, through a Pitjantjatjara interpreter says,

“Stronger law today, before fighting, family feuding, and damaging and injuries and all that. Just for the lead up to, for the land back, today everything in order now, everything is right, and we can go forward.

“Looking back we can go forward and keep the message stronger. When they see, that we have power to close a Federal Park (was a Federal Park), that gives us more strength.”

Those who started this fight for the land, who have since passed on, are remembered dearly.

Uluru, says, "Always got that in my mind, when we got the land rights, got the land back. Always thinking those ones who are here anymore, but they started the fight, (campaign)."

Thomas says, "I think definitely it'll give them a bit of closure, with, you know, it’s a long journey, for this closure to happen, so they’re gonna feel a lot of pride and joy, and also, reminiscing on the people who started this journey who are no longer here with them."

The visitors' safety at Uluru has always been of paramount concern to the Anangu tribe.

Uluru continues, “When people used to come, visiting here in the past, bad accidents, slipping, falling, and even worse you know? We feel very sorry for that, people going home in body bags, that’s not our culture, not our way, they’re safe now."

The traditional owners are now looking to the future.

Thomas concludes, “I think, you know, closing the climb is only going to strengthen tourism here, you know, just highlighting the cultural, and other guest activities that we have to offer, like, I think, in the next few years, it’s only going to speak for itself with more people coming to visit Uluru.”

The NITV Coverage can be found in full here.