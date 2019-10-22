Fire ablaze in Auckland's CBD

Auckland City's skyline is masked with black smoke as a fire is currently ablaze at the Skycity's Convention Centre.

Emergency services are currently on the scene on Hobson St and cordons are now in place blocking the street off.

Police are asking all motorists to avoid the area.

Workers and any remaining members of the public are being evacuated from the immediate area and to stay out of the cordons.

Continued traffic delays this afternoon in the CBD should be expected.

One of our Te Ao viewers sent us this video from the top of a crane near the Deloitte's building in the CBD.