Firearm buy-back scheme a success so far in Northland

Northland police have been working with iwi leaders and hapū to earn the trust of gun owners who are in possession of currently unregistered firearms to help them qualify for the government's firearm buy-back scheme.



Many have heard the call and are handing in their illegal firearms to the police.

Yesterday, the Northland Police held a buy-back event at the Hikurangi Bowling Club. It was the first one in the Whangarei area, with two previously held in Waipu and Maungaturoto. 124 weapons were handed in by 89 people at the first two events.



Detective Senior Sergeant Marty Ruth was present at the bowling club alongside iwi liaison and police officers to make sure things ran smoothly. The event started with a karakia before the buy-back process began.

"We want to make sure that our people here in Northland aren't criminalised in any way by this process," says Ruth, "It's just a matter of going to them, being honest, answering their questions and gaining their trust and confidence."



John Edwards of Uri o Hau iwi is one of the many who came forward and handed in his firearms.

"Just the number of people bringing in their rifles ... I'm surprised at the numbers that are turning up," he says.



Another attendee, Ian Harding Frank says, "If this gets illegal firearms out of the woodwork well okay, it will be well worth it- won't it?"



Compensation is paid to firearm holders handing in their guns and the police continue to encourage the public to take advantage of the process.

Police assure the community that no one will be criminalised and there is a 'no questions asked' amnesty for people who bring in unregistered guns or don't hold a firearms license.



"We want to give people the opportunity to get compensation, what they believe their firearm is worth, what we believe their firearm is worth," Ruth says.



Lance Povey of Ngāpuhi says, "It's pretty bloody easy actually. The so-called amnesty is 'nothing to hide, nothing to worry about'- it's up to you at the end of the day, to be honest."



Police encourage interested people to preregister on www.police.govt.nz or by ringing 0800 311 311 to speed up the process when gun owners bring in their weapons.

Another 18 buyback days are planned.