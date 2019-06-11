First international headline for NZ hip hop duo, Church & AP

Straight out of Tāmaki Makaurau, talented teenage rap duo, Church & AP, are poised to become New Zealand's latest hip hop heavyweights.

The pair met at high school in 2013 over a shared appreciation for Chance the Rapper and started making music together.

Now, they have found themselves working alongside the cream of NZ rap royalty including SWIDT and David Dallas.

With their first international headline show taking place in London in June, Church & AP plan to return to New Zealand for a nationwide tour - beginning 22 August.