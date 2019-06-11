First Māori climate change panel to tackle climate emergency

A climate change risk assessment panel has been assigned by the government to create a framework of recommendations on how New Zealand can create effective climate policy.



With three Māori part of the panel of nine, a major global issue now has a local Māori voice.

Dr Acusla Sciascia, who is part of the first Māori climate change risk assessment panel, says, "Some researchers and scientists have been tasked to develop and prepare a framework for the government for them to have a look into what's happening to the environment.

Climate change is no new issue. Protesters from all walks of life across the world have voiced their concerns around the lack of government coordination in the face of an existential threat.

"Good on the young for taking responsibility for this issue, but this problem will affect generations to come. We must leave the lands, oceans and waterways in good condition. We can't leave the mess to our babies," she says.

The recommendations will inform local governments and their regional climate strategies.

Sciascia says the panel hopes to inform a wide variety of organisations on what steps can be taken to mitigate climate change.

"The framework will be sent out to government, councils, environmental groups, iwi and hapū to consider and test out," she says.

The framework will be released in July.