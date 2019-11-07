First Māori inducted into prestigious international leadership programme

Nikora Ngaropo (Te Rarawa, Tūhoe) has recently been announced a member of the Asia 21 Young Leaders initiative for 2019. He is the first Māori to receive this honour and will join dozens of other influencers from around the globe as they work together in San Francisco.

“I’m ecstatic. I’m not really the type of person to show emotion but this was a big deal for me. It validates what we’ve been doing and means I can open the door for other amazing Māori in our community."

Ngaropo has worked in the creative industry for 20 plus years, starting off with Weta productions, and is currently the C.E.O and founder of Nikora Ngaropo Media Design based out of Hamilton.

His resume is rather impressive, being involved in blockbuster films such as the BFG, Hobbit, Avengers, Avatar and more.

“There are two movies which really stand out for me. Avatar was the first because it broke new ground in cinema. The second was Tintin which was Weta’s first full length animated feature," he says.

With over 1,500 applicants every year for this award, Ngaropo hopes to use these international connections to introduce young Māori into the industry.

“I’ll be pushing to connect opportunities for Aotearoa in both these areas. I sit on the working group for the New Zealand Asean Business Alliance which spans across all Asian countries."



Josette Sheeran, CEO of Asia Society President, says, “Asia 21 builds a unique, global network to connect this group of change-makers and channels their innovation, energy and vision into a platform to elevate and amplify these future leaders as they take on some of the toughest and most meaningful challenges in the world today.”

Ngaropo departs for San Francisco tomorrow where he will be working out of for the leadership programme.