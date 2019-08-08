First Māori king's flag returned to the Kīngitanga

The Anglican Church and the Kiingitanga are celebrating the return of the Pōtatau Te Wherowhero flag back to Waikato-Tainui.

This significant event will see the important taonga returning to its rohe of origin to allow Waikato-Tainui to re-assume their role as kaitiaki.

It is seen as a significant gesture on the part of the Anglican Church who has been the custodians of the flag or pall for more than 100 years.

The Pōtatau Te Wherowhero flag has been carefully restored and included in the Tāmaki Paenga Hira - Auckland Museum exhibition to mark the 160th anniversary of the Kiingitanga, 'Te Paki o Matariki: 160 Years of Kiingitanga'.

Next week Thursday 15th August the pall will go onto Tūrangawaewae Marae at 3pm – with pōwhiri of the same respect as a tūpapaku being brought onto the marae forecort.