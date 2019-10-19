First RWC semi finalist confirmed

England have made it into the World Cup semi finals

England have booked themselves into the final four of the Rugby World Cup this evening in Oita, beating the Wallabies 33-16.

The win came off the back of an inspired performance by young flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, who shut the Wallabies out across the park, making a series of crucial turnovers.

The English took their chances well after an even first quarter of an hour, before winger Jonny May opened their account with a well-taken try. Only three minutes later, May was in again, this time off a pinpoint kick ahead by Elliot Daly to dive over in the corner.

That made the score 14-3, however the Wallabies fought back to 17-9 through the boot of Christian Lealiifano. Owen Farrell’s metronomic boot kept England out to a two-score lead at the break.

The Australians then made the perfect start to the second half, with former NRL star Marika Koroibete finishing off a sweeping move.

Unfortunately, this England side wasn’t about to lie down. Prop Kyle Sinckler, who had been under immense pressure at scrum time from Scott Sio, ran onto a Farrell short ball on the Wallaby 22 and scored a crucial try next to the posts in the 46th minute.

Farrell then banged over two more penalties to make the score an imposing 30-16 with 15 minutes to play.

With 10 minutes to go, Farrell then stepped up again as the English pack mercilessly savaged the Australians in a line out drive. He sent the ball straight down the middle from 10 metres inside the left hand touch line to make it an impossible task. Just three minutes from time, winger Anthony Watson picked off a pass from Matt Toomua to run 30 metres to score and make the score even less flattering for the Australians. To make it just that much worse, Koroibete had a consolation try rubbed out by the TMO before full time because of a forward pass.

It is a bitter end for coach Michael Cheika’s career in charge of the Wallabies. Four years ago they were beaten finalists, now they’re on the plane home tomorrow wondering what all went wrong. It's also their sixth loss in a row to the English.

The English, under Eddie Jones, now move into their first World Cup semi final since 2007. They play the winner of the match between the All Blacks and Ireland tonight in Tokyo.

England 33 (J May 2, K Sinckler, A Watson tries; O Farrell 4 pen, 4 con)

Wallabies 16 (M Koroibete try; C Lealiifano 3 pen, con)

HT: 17-9 England