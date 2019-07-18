Five changes to Māori ABs team for second Fiji game

Clayton McMillan has kept the same 23 that played in the 10-27 loss in Suva on Saturday, but five players make their way from the bench to the starting 15.

The changes see lock Pari Pari Parkinson swap places with Isaia Walker-Leawere and Crusaders duo Whetukamokamo Douglas and Bryn Hall take their places in the starting side at the expense of Akira Ioane and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi respectively.

Alex Nankivell had an impressive game last week off the bench and has been rewarded with a start at second five, with Teihorangi Walden making way.

Last week's fullback Fletcher Smith finds himself in the reserves, with Jordan Hyland earning a start on the right wing and Shaun Stevenson moving to fullback.

McMillan says some of the changes are a direct result of the Suva game. He says it's important they get off to a better start this week than they did last week and he is looking for bigger bodies in the forward pack.

Due to their involvement with the Crusaders Super Rugby final victory two weeks ago, Douglas and Hall only joined the squad on the day they flew out to FIji. McMillan feels they are ready to start in this week's game.

Ngāti Whakaue and Ngāti Porou descendant, Douglas is looking forward to running out in front of his whānau in Rotorua this weekend. He says a "busload" of whānau are making the journey over from Ngāti Porou and they have booked a marae in Rotorua for the weekend to watch him play.

Hall, (Ngāi Te Rangi) is also expecting many of his whānau to make the comparatively short trip from Tauranga Moana to the game this week as well.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday night, with the Māori under 20's playing against Fiji in the curtain-raiser at 5pm.

The team is:

1 Ross Wright Ngati Whatua / Ngati Porou

2 Ash Dixon (C) Ngati Tahinga

3 Tyrel Lomax Ngai Tuhoe / Muaupoko

4 Tom Franklin Ngati Maniapoto

5 Pari Pari Parkinson Te Whanau a Apanui

6 Reed Prinsep Te Rarawa

7 Mitch Karpik Rongomaiwahine / Ngati Kahungunu

8 Whetukamokamo Douglas Ngati Porou / Ngati Whakaue

Bryn Hall Ngati Ranginui

10 Otere Black Ngai Tuhoe / Te Whanau a Apanui / Ngati Tuwharetoa

11 Sean Wainui Ngai Tuhoe/Te Aitanga a Mahaki/NgaArikikaiputahi/ Ngati Porou

12 Alex Nankivell Ngapuhi

13 Rob Thompson Ngati Kahungunu / Nga Rauru

14 Jordan Hyland Ngai Tahu

15 Shaun Stevenson Ngapuhi

16 Nathan Harris Ngati Hikairo / Waikato Tainui

17 = Haereiti Hetet Ngati Maniapoto

17= Pouri Rakete-Stones Ngapuhi

18 Marcel Renata Ngati Whanaunga / Ngai Takoto

19 Isaia Walker-Leawere Ngati Porou

20 Akira Ioane Ngapuhi / Te Whanau a Apanui

21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi Ngati Pikiao

22 Fletcher Smith Ngati Kahungunu

23 Teihorangi Walden Te Atiawa