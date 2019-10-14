'A force to be reckoned with' Māori entertainers sweep up at awards

Country singer Dennis Marsh, playwright Aroha Awarau and actress Rima Te Wiata have been honoured for their work in the entertainment industry at this year's 2019 Variety Artists Club of New Zealand's Benny Awards.

The club was formed in 1966 to foster the friendship and cooperation of members and to promote goodwill in the entertainment industry. The highlight of the calendar is the annual Benny Awards, a black-tie event featuring performances by legends of New Zealand entertainment and the presentation of prestigious industry awards.

Marsh was honoured as a musical legend after receiving the highest honour, the Benny Award, while Awarau and Te Wiata received the scroll of honour at the awards in Auckland last night.

“No words to explain it, because it was a surprise,” says Marsh of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Hine.

Previous winners of the award include legends Billy T James and Sir Howard Morrison.

“Really honoured to be part of the line up with the greats of Aotearoa,” says Marsh.

Marsh has released 20 albums, two No.1s, four gold albums and six platinum albums, including Backyard Party in 2018. In the same year, he received a Recording Industry Award for over 300,000 album sales and his Backyard Party debuted at number one on the NZ Music Charts, as have his last four albums.

He says his new taonga will sit beside his Matariki Award, Te Mata o te Ariki, he also received this year.

“I still got it on my table where I can see it and last night I put the award that I got and stick it next to it and I was thinking, wow, these two are the top. This is where I feel is the highlight of my whole career.”

Awarau, of Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Porou says, “witnessing Dennis Marsh getting the main award, it really just shows the entertainment community that we are a force to be reckoned with in entertainment. Look at Taika, look at Cliff Curtis.”

Awarau has more than 10 years experience in entertainment journalism and five as a playwright. He says he felt honoured as a storyteller that the judging panel at the awards recognised him as a playwright.

“In order for artists and actors and musicians to get work, that people who write the stores are just as important. So I felt quite honoured that that was acknowledged as well.”

He says one of the highlights of his career was an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“She's the reason why I became a journalist and I think that the African American experience growing up, many Māori can relate.”

He says, as one of the most powerful women in history, Winfrey spoke to him as a child and as a Māori boy growing up in Hawera.

"I never imagined that one day I would be sitting next to her."

Full List of 2019 VAC Award Recipients



Benny Award - Dennis Marsh

Agnew Award for Excellence - Andre Vegas

Fullers Entertainment Award - Brent Eccles

Limelight Productions International Achievement Award - Neil Finn OBE

Pacific Entertainment Award for Top Female Vocalist -Jodi Vaughn

Pub Charity Top Male Artist Award - Mitch James

Pat McMinn Rising Star Award - Carson Taare

Top Group Award - Six60

NZEA Top Musician Award - Stuart Pearce

Rielly Comedy Award - Urzila Carlson

Lou Clauson Top Variety Artist Award - The Dust Palace

Top Children's Entertainer Award - Eran Backler

VAC Scrolls of Honour

Aroha Awarau

Gary Brown

Michael Galvin

Jane Horder

Oscar Knightley

Colin Parris

Bernard Reid

Rima Te Wiata

President's Award Medallion - Angela Ayers, Dinah Lee

Patron's Award - Linda Luxford