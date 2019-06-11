Former Air NZ hostess-turned-moko artist says policy change well overdue

A former Air New Zealand flight attendant turned moko artist says her former employer's decision to allow employees to wear moko is long overdue.

It comes as the national carrier is set to bring in new policy that allows all employees to display their tattoos. However, some still feel hard done by.

Six years ago, Crystal McGrath (Te Rarawa) was an Air New Zealand flight attendant. Now, she's plying her trade doing something her former employer previously frowned upon.

"We shouldn't be ashamed or not be allowed to do something purely based on a company," she says.

Air New Zealand has announced that from September onwards, all staff will be able to have tā moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their business clothes.

One woman rejected by the national carrier in 2013 says despite the news, she is still hugely upset.

A traditional practitioner of the Māori art form for the last decade, she nevertheless says it is a welcome change which shows Air New Zealand are serious about honouring a cornerstone of Māori society.

"I don't really care how long it's taken to be honest, I'm just glad that it's finally changed," says McGrath, who left Air New Zealand in 2013.

Owning director of Kaitāia-based Moko Kāuri, Raniera McGrath sees the policy as a sign of the times.

"This is a good sign that the world is evolving, that the tide is shifting and that awareness is growing that this art form isn't exclusive to gangs."

Te Ao has approached Air New Zealand for further comment regarding the matter. However, they are yet to respond.

The exact number of wearers of traditional Māori tā moko who were affected by the former Air NZ policy remains unclear. However, the good news is that number, whatever it may be, will not increase.

Whether or not Air New Zealand has emerged fully unscathed is yet to be seen.