Hosea Gear (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Mahaki) was today unveiled as the new Ngāti Porou East Coast coach for next year.

The 15 test All Black announced on the Ngāti Porou East Coast Facebook page "he was proud and excited to have signed on to be the coach."

He will be joined by former NPEC player Morgan Wirepa Jr.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back home, getting stuck in and working with our clubs, and our tamariki and just helping out wherever I can," Gear said on Facebook.