Four confirmed dead in BOP forestry crash

Police have confirmed the vehicles involved in the fatal crash on a private forestry road in Kaingaroa Forest today were a logging truck and a van.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe says emergency Services were called to the crash on Bonisch Road at about 6.40am.

Four people travelling in the van died at the scene.

A fifth person from the vehicle received moderate injuries.

The truck driver was reported to be uninjured but shaken after the accident.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances that resulted in the crash.

Te Ao Māori News will bring any updates as they arise.