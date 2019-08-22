Four honoured for special contributions to Māori music

The Waiata Māori Music Awards to be presented in September will include four special awards acknowledging the contributions of respected musicians from Māoridom.

Trevor Maxwell is set to be awarded the Keeper of Tradition, Abe Phillips and Pixie Williams will receive the Lifetime Contribution to Māori Music and Jarrod Huirama to be given the Music Industry Award.

Awards executive director Ellison Huata says, “The Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.

“These four recipients represent the highest achievement in their fields from composition to performance and production.”

The awards night is on Friday 13 September 2019 to be held at Club Hastings.