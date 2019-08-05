Frustration grows at Ihumātao

A brief scuffle erupted at Ihumātao as an attempt was made by some of the group gathered there to push through the Police line.

While tension again heightened as frustration continued to grow, SOUL Spokesperson Pania Newton stepped in and encouraged those gathered to remain calm and stay focused on the kaupapa.

In an earlier announcement Newton thanked those gathered for their support and reminded them of the peaceful nature of the occupation.

She outlined that while she understood the frustration, they did not want anyone to get hurt.

A recent Livestream on Facebook showed a scuffle erupt as frustrated protestors attempted to move past the Police cordon.

Police increased their numbers just after 7pm this evening.

Those on the ground told Te Ao news that police began using their cars to barricade areas and deliberately separated the group.

Tension also heightened yesterday afternoon as Police prevented the group from accessing the area they wanted to hold karakia.

Throughout the day discussions were held with representatives on both sides and the police presence remains high.

Police issued a statement earlier confirming the decision to deploy more numbers.

They also confirmed no arrests have been made and no further orders have been issued