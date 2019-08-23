Further arrest made in slain daughter case

UPDATE: Whanganui Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in relation to the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson.



Police say this is the second person they have arrested in relation to the homicide investigation.

The 28-year-old will appear in the Whanganui District Court next week charged with perverting the course of justice.

The first person was arrested last Friday and has already appeared in court.

The mother of Jasmine Wilson spoke to Te Ao news this month hoping to encourage anyone with information to come forward and help find the people responsible for her beloved daughter's tragic death.

Brenda Reuben said the injuries her daughter sustained were so horrific she was "unrecognisable" and no one should have to see a family member in that state.

"It's not right what's happened to my girl. Society has to stop accepting that this stuff is normal because it's not, there's nothing normal about it. You have to speak up and tell people what's going on. We need everyone's help to do that, to find out what happened to my baby."

On July 31, Wilson was left at the emergency department doors after suffering serious injuries consistent with a beating. Three days later she eventually died as a result of her injuries.

"My baby was unrecognisable to everybody, both in the hospital and here after she passed. Completely unrecognisable."

Police say an examination of a white Toyota Carib station wagon has been completed, following scene examinations at two properties.

"When I got the phone call from my sister in-law to come for our girl ... she just said that Jasmine was in the hospital in emergency and I took off," says Reuben.

Despite the pain of her daughter's tragic death, this mother will continue to remember her at her best.

"Jasmine was my biggest girl, born first, head of two families, a smiley, bubbly little girl."

It is still unknown to family and police how Wilson sustained the injuries that ended her life.

Anyone with information can contact the NZ Police anonymous line - 0800 555 111