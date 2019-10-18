Galatea-Murupara ward election results in a draw

The Galatea-Murupara ward of the Whakatane District Council election race is still ongoing and in doubt despite the release of the official election results.

Two candidates have drawn an equal amount of votes both Hinerangi Goodman and Alison Silcock received 262 votes each in the final and official election results count.

Meanwhile the other candidate Jackie Te Amo received 164 votes.

Progress results had incumbent councilor Silcock ahead by seven votes, with preliminary results giving Silcock an extra two votes going ahead by nine votes. However the special votes gave Goodman nine more votes with both candidates placing first equal.

Goodman has told Te Ao Māori news that she is waiting for legal advice about the draw and is hoping to be informed about the process forward shortly.

We will bring you more on this developing story.