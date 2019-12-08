Golden girls: thrilling win for Black Ferns Sevens in Dubai

Kelly Brazier crosses for a try (Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby)

Gayle Broughton's late try in the 2019 Cup final against Canada saw the Black Ferns Sevens become the first women's team to go back-to-back the Dubai tournament.

Champions HAKA!@BlackFerns perform spine tingling HAKA after going back to back champions at the #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/1yfySjxzGT — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 7, 2019

It meant they snatched a 19-14 win, backing up their 26-14 defeat of the same opponents in the 2018 title decider, has taken the defending champions to the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 standings. They also did so without star player Portia Woodman and regular captain Sarah Hirini, both out with injury.

Incredible scenes as @BlackFerns celebrate going back to back in Dubai#Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/wDbKf7VSbL — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 7, 2019

Stacey Waaka opened the scoring in the second minute, but Canada hit back quickly when the defence opened up in front of Karen Paquin and she charged 60 metres to score and give her side a 7-5 lead.

Canada continued to pile the pressure on, forcing an error from the Black Ferns Sevens in their own half and after earning a couple of penalties metres from the line they worked the ball wide for Julia Greenshields to score, just as she had in last year's final, for a 14-5 half-time lead.

Waaka, who earned the Player of the Final award, scored her ninth try of the tournament early in the second half, sprinting away after Paquin had charged out of the defensive line to try and cut her off. Captain Tyla Nathan-Wong's conversion cut the deficit to just two points.

The score remained 14-12 for four minutes with Canada on the verge of only their second ever victory over New Zealand in 20 series meetings – and first since Sao Paulo in 2016 – until the Black Ferns Sevens worked Broughton over for the match-winning try.

Your @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final is Stacey Waaka of the @Blackferns.



She plays the game with a smile on her face, the way it should be. #HSBC7s #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/lsix0HF4RB — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 7, 2019

Nathan-Wong, playing in her 26th series Cup final to equal her team-mate Sarah Hirini's record, said: "It’s incredible. It doesn’t matter who pulls this black jersey on, you’re always going to play with pride, mana and for yourself, your friends, your family – that name on your back and especially the fern, your country."