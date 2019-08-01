Governor of Hawai'i extends Mauna Kea telescope deadline

Photo Credit: Amy Nakamura, Hawaii Public Radio

On Tuesday, July 30th, Governor of Hawai'i, David Ige announced that he is rescinding the emergency proclamation that he made on July 17th. He also announced that his administration is extending the deadline for the proposed Thirty Metre Telescope (TMT) construction to start by two years.

The emergency proclamation was enacted to give law enforcement more authority to close areas of the mountain and to use additional National Guard troops to help deliver construction gear.

“The intention would be to keep law enforcement there just in order to keep people safe,” Ige said during a news conference at his office in Honolulu.

Kaho‘okahi Kanuha, one of the key leaders of the Mauna Kea protests, said the decision to rescind the emergency proclamation and to extend the timeline of the TMT permit are victories for the opponents of the project.

“We feel that the governor rescinding that validates, in a sense, our position, what we’ve been saying, and it does not allow them at this point to dip into extra resources for funding for law enforcement, it doesn’t allow them to bypass environmental laws and processes in terms of creating new roads, which we have been hearing they may be looking into doing,” he says.

As for the extension of the deadline to start construction.

“Exactly what they’re doing we don’t know, but we do know that we defeated their timeline. They had a timeline to get construction started by Sept 26, and because of our efforts, because of our unity, because of our organisation, and because of our growing numbers, we have defeated that timeline, and they are now forced to reassess that, they have to extend it two years, so again, we take that as a small victory.”

Ige said that while he is considering making an emergency proclamation because of the hurricanes, he has no plans to reinstate the TMT emergency proclamation after the storms unless requested by Hawai'i County.

Kanuha said the protesters are monitoring the storms closely, and any threat to the lives and well-being of the activists would override any other consideration.

The protesters have been blocking the road for over two weeks in an effort to prevent the equipment from reaching the construction site of the proposed $1.4bil Thirty Meter Telescope.

The activists oppose the project because many Hawai'ians consider Mauna Kea to be sacred.