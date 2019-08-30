Govt gives Para Kore the green light

Para Kore receives $528,000 from the Government to expand its marae-based programme to four new regions.

It is a zero-waste education programme designed specifically for marae, community organisations and schools.

Para Kore General Manager Jacqui Forbes told Te Ao Māori News this is a ‘special day’ for their kaupapa.

“Minister Sage came to announce that the extra funding will help boost our Para Kore programme in Wairoa, Wairarapa, Te Taitokerau and Maniapoto.”

“The funding will help our Kaiārahi (Regional Representatives) at our many marae, kura, kōhanga reo to help generate positive outcomes through education and training around waste management,” says Forbes.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage was welcomed onto Poihakena Marae in Whaingaroa, the place where the Para Kore initiative was established in 2008.

“Para Kore has been incredibly successful and working from Māori tikanga and kaupapa to encourage zero waste on marae. Working based on marae, kohanga, kura, te expand that message that we can do things differently,” says Hon. Sage.

Now, Para Kore has expanded to support 380 marae, kohanga reo, kura and community organisations to provide education and training in waste management.

More than a quarter of a million participants are involved in the programme with a long-term goal of helping Aotearoa lead in waste management programmes worldwide.

The new funding boost was allocated by the Ministry for the Environment's Waste Minimisation Fund (WWF) for three years. Associate Minister told Te Ao Māori News the government is proposing to expand the landfill levy.

“The pūtea for this grant comes from the landfill levy. So, it all recycles back into minimising waste and encouraging successful organisations like Para Kore to expand their work.”