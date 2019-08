The Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta says the government is still hoping for a peaceful resolution to the land dispute at Ihumātao.

While she was at the Horticulture New Zealand conference in Hamilton on Thursday night she told Te Ao that the government was still optimistic that a resolution could be found.

"The focus for the government is to bring together all the groups who can discuss and find a new way for Ihumātao," says Minister Mahuta.