Govt shouldn't broker kōrero, “They're the ones who stole the land." - Hone Harawira

Former member of parliament, Hone Harawira says it is not right that the government should broker any conversations regarding Ihumātao.

“They're the ones who stole the land, (so) no, no, no that's me, that's us, the people who have come here to help in those discussions between the people here to have that land returned,” says Harawira.

Leader of new political party Coalition New Zealand, Hannah Tamaki weighed in saying that the government’s handling of this issue is disappointing.

“I do think that, perhaps, the government should've done something earlier, don't you think that Friday is a bit 'Johnny come lately'? How many Māori politicians have we got and it seems to me that they hear that Saturday is going to be a powerful day so they show up,” says Tamaki.

The Māori Council has suggested that the government take a robust approach to engagement.

Matthew Tukaki says, "If it comes to it, it would be good to find an independent facilitator. Let's put everything on the table first, let's find out what all the issues are, all the attachments are, the links are and also the archaeological links that fall around this particular piece of land.”

One thing all can agree on is that things could change.

A passionate Hannah Tamaki says, "Tangata whenua they actually deserve so much better and we need to make way for them and opportunities."

The protectors will stay at Ihumātao until the next steps are put in place