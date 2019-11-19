Groundbreaking app provides rangatahi platform to showcase athletic talent

“USSHH’ is a sports app currently being developed by Maxie Kemara (Te Whanau-ā-Apanui) aimed to provide a platform for athletes to exhibit their talents to a wider audience of coaches, managers, and scouts.

The idea sprouted from an incident that happened in 2010 where two very talented rugby players from Opotiki that Kemara coached, were denied an opportunity to pay for provincial rep team, simply because they lived in a rural area, too far from where trainings were being held.

“These boys missed out on the opportunity because of their geographical location, I was pretty wild, pretty upset I suppose, so it got me thinking about how I can expose young fullas talents such as themselves,” says Kemara.

How it works:

- Athletes download the app and sign up (for free)

- A profile is created, including the athlete's sport, country, a 30-second intro-video and other relevant information (position, highlights, accomplishments, etc)

- The created profile is then visible only coaches, managers, scouts, in that specific sport who have paid for their subscription

- The app has no geographical boundaries and will be available in most counties

“Our people are quite whakamā and humble and don’t like to tell anyone about their talents, but they can do that by the comfort of their own home and if they get a bite from a club elsewhere, in England, Ireland or America, Perfect!

"If our rangatahi want to go to Europe or Africa or Asia, this is gonna be the Platform for them to look into," says Kemara.

Being almost 10 years in the making The official launch for the app will be in mid-January 2020.