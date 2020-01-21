Hactivate good vibes at One Love 2020

It’s only four days until one of the world’s biggest reggae festivals, One Love. With 20,000 people expected at the festival, party-goers will be packing to travel to Tauranga this weekend for the festival.

Te Ao reporter Jess Tyson spoke to the festival’s director Pato Alvarez who has a list of items people should bring to ensure they have the best time at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday and Sunday.

Pato says it’s a weekend, where, “Friends and whānau can get together and enjoy a weekend in Tauranga Moana.”

1. Good vibes

Bring your best attitude to chill out with your closest mates surrounded by thousands of other people vibing together to the music of some of the world’s top reggae artists. Alvarez says headlining acts to really look forward to including Shaggy, Sean Paul and one of New Zealand’s favourite hip-hop and Polynesian bands Nesian Mystik who are performing together for the first time in over six years.

One of the highlights last year was listening to the sweet sound of UB40.

2. Hats and sunblock

Bring your sunblock and wear a pōtae because the weather in Tauranga this weekend is expected to be one of the hottest One Love Festivals ever. You don’t want your weekend to be ruined by getting sunburnt!

According to MetService, on Saturday and Sunday temperatures are expected to reaching a scorching 30 degrees with light winds and sea breezes.

But Pato says bring warm clothes for when the sun goes down and the wind picks up.

This weekend is going to be a scorcher. Source: MetService

3. Hand sanitiser

It’s no secret that being at a festival can get a little paru! So pack some hand sanitiser to keep clean, e te whānau!

Some great options. The best smelling one is Palmolive Japanese Cherry Blossom. Source: Countdown.

4. Bum bag

Having a small bag will help you keep smaller items, like your hand sanitiser, cell phone, and ID, easier to find and keep everything nice and compact. There’s nothing worse than losing a phone at a festival!

“Pack light to get through the festival security checks quicker,” says Pato.

These guys were on to it with their bags at One Love last year! Source: Te Ao

5. Empty reusable water bottle

Pato has asked festival-goers to pack an empty reusable water bottle, “To help us minimise waste and save the planet. We will have plenty of refillable water stations on site.”

6. Water spray bottle

Another favourite at the concert are water spray bottles to spray water on your body. This is for those especially keen to get at the front of the stage where you a.k.a the sweat-pit. On that note, you better wear deodorant; preferably antiperspirant.

The Warewhare is selling spray bottles for two bucks. Get it girl! Source: The Warehouse

7. Identification

No ID, no entry. One Love is R18 so remember to pack your ID with you when entering the gates. The only forms of ID accepted are NZ driver’s license, passport, or HANZ R18 cards.

Alvarez says there's no need for festival-goers to print their tickets.

"They can scan them on your phone. Turn the brightness up."

People can also pick up their wristbands before the event on Friday.