Haka ‘huge boost’ for Black Ferns

Black Ferns captain Les Elder speaks to media at today's captain's run

Black Ferns captain Les Elder has a warning for the Wallaroos tomorrow night at Eden Park: they are looking to put out an even better performance than the one that saw them triumph 47-10 last weekend in Perth.

Elder said that they had identified key areas on which they wanted to work on, after some flat patches in the Optus Stadium win.

"There were some critical areas at critical times where we had some lapses," she told media at Eden Park today.

"So we'll be looking at improving in those specific areas of the game. One in particular is our dominant chop tackles and dominant carries, so we're getting momentum."

It is the last game of the season for the Black Ferns, and they entertained fans who had come to watch their training with a haka. For Elder, to perform the haka on Eden Park is “special”.

“To do it in general is just a huge part of our culture. The benefit is understanding why we do it, and it’s an awesome way to get up for a game. To have the mana around you and to feel that from your sisters beside you, is just what you need to calm the nerves.”

The Black Ferns and Wallaroos kick off at 5pm tomorrow evening at Eden Park, before the second Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and Wallabies.