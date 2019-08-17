Haka performances celebrate Koroneihana

More than 40 haka teams took part in this year’s event at Turangawaewae Marae to celebrate the Maōri King. The programme also included Te Matatini Ki Te Ao champions.

Ngā Tumanako has been attending the coronation since King Tuheitia's inauguration coronation.

Te Waka Huia kicked off the event earlier today and has performed at coronation since the 1980's.

Many kapa are familiar with the excitement of performing at Koroneihana,.

But for some, like students of Ferguson Intermediate School from Otara they got to experience the rush for the first time.

Ngawita Clark says, “To meet him for the first time and I know that I left my heart out there and I went all out. And I know that this group has done well and we've put in a lot of work into this and towards the Kiingitanga.”